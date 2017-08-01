  • Blog
World premiere: Hillel Kogan's "The Swan and The Pimp"

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Tuesday August 1 2017, 10:28am

© Tamar Lamm

 

In his new work, "The Swan and The Pimp," Kogan continues to deal with the complex relationships between the artist, the creation, and the performers as they ponder the meaning of dance on a professional and personal level.

 

© Dana Kasap Lavie

 

 

 

 

 

In recent years, Kogan has gained a reputation of examining social questions in his works, then combining them with questions about dance as a medium. His latest satirical work, "We Love Arabs," was a huge success, winning over audiences in over 100 performances throughout Israel and abroad and bound to win over one hundred more by the end of 2018.

 

© Tamar Lamm

 

 

 

 

 

In his new work, Kogan deliberately breaks the boundaries that once separated him from his accomplice, the young dancer Carmel Ben Asher, to highlight the gaps in age, experience, and sexual orientation. As he shines the spotlight on these stereotypes, Kogan seeks to reveal the sexuality, seductiveness, and the voyeurism that lie hidden, in his opinion, within the artistic aura of dance.

 

Sept 4-5, 21:00. Suzanne Dellal Center. Learn more about Hillel Kogan HERE.

Staff writer
By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Web Editor of Time Out Israel. She gave up her maple syrup addiction to move to Tel Aviv from Canada, but brought with her a knack for sophisticated diction, thanks to her grandfather who kept words like 'haberdashery' hip, cool and happening.

For any feedback or for more information email

