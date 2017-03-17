Your perfect weekend with: Talula Bonet

Tal Kallai is not simply a gorgeous, sassy and stylish drag queen, but also a talented young actor, performing in clubs, parties, and on stage at Habima, Israel’s National Theatre, where her one (wo)man show runs regularly. Expect singing, dancing, emotional and funny monologues – and absolutely flawless make up, of course. It’s no surprise that Talula is huge, even in Japan. Find out how she spends her weekend when not abroad.

Thursday

Mr. & Mrs. Lee

This small and homey, yet fancy restaurant serves upscale Asian cuisine. Chef Shaul Ben Aderet created an incredibly varied and meticulously prepared menu, which makes every visit to the restaurant a fabulous experience. The professional service, enchanting atmosphere and perfect food turn each meal into pure pleasure. (Park Tzameret, 10 Nisim Aloni St, Tel Aviv)

© PR

Habima Theatre

The repertoire of Israel’s National Theater is a mosaic of plays. From classics like Coriolanus and Hamlet by Shakespeare, Chekhov’s Three Sisters and Shai Agnon’s A Simple Story to comedies like What To Do With Jenny and spectacular musicals like Les Miserables, the list is endless. Be sure to check which shows have English subtitles and go experience the best of Israeli theater. It’s worth it. (Habima Theatre, 2 Tarsat Blvd, Tel Aviv)

Friday

Peacock

A bar with great food, where you can order a variety of dishes mostly from Georgian cuisine. The young and lively atmosphere captures the real Tel Avivian bohemian vibe making it the perfect place for a fun and easy night out. (14 Marmorek St, Tel Aviv)

© PR

Alphabet Club

This spot is divided into two spaces: One small and intimate and the other big and shiny. Every other Friday there is the PAG Line party, which is my favorite - a gay but very straight-friendly line that hosts local and world-renowned gay DJs, and bold and colorful performers. (54 Ehad Ha’am St, Tel Aviv)

Saturday

Old Jaffa

Saturday is the perfect time to travel in time to the ancient city of Jaffa. Start your visit in the morning in this picturesque and bewitching area and continue for lunch at one of the restaurants or cafés in the beautiful harbor that’s been active for thousands of years.