Bellboy cocktail bar launches its winter weekend brunch menu

It's the most brunchable time of the year!

Bellboy, the prestigious cocktail bar inside Hotel B Berdichevsky in the heart of Tel Aviv, is launching its first ever winter brunch menu–and it promises to be dark, twisted, and equally wonderful, just like its venue.

The new menu, which will be served on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00-16:00, offers a creative and unusual spin on the traditional breakfast. Expect dishes like pumpkin pancakes with bananas, bacon and honey, and eggs on brioche toast with pork belly and Hollandaise sauce to add light morning vibes to Bellboy's whimsical ambiance.

© Anatoly Michaelo

Owner Ariel Leizgold shares, "At Bellboy, we make every effort to obtain the most unique, exotic, and rare ingredients when mixing our cocktails; our attention to detail is concentrated into many hours of preparation–of syrups, purees, powders, and sauces. This is exactly how we created our new brunch menu: we sat, thought, designed, tasted, and re-tasted every detail to ensure the perfect product."

© Anatoly Michaelo

Bellboy's brunch opens with a variety of starters that flow endlessly into the center of the table, joined by a tower of hot bagels, sunflower bread, mini brioche, and all the fixings. Don't fill up on bread, though, because the main courses are worth saving room for. The price of the meal–including the most necessary brunch staple: a hair-of-the-dog morning cocktail–is NIS 120 per guest.

© Anatoly Michaelo

Bellboy, Hotel B Berdichevsky, 14 Berdichevsky St, Tel Aviv (03-7289213). Fri, Sat 11:00-16:00