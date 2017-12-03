Celebrate the best of all worlds at Haifa's Holiday of Holidays Festival this December

For the 24th year running, Haifa, the Galilean coastal city with a particularly harmonious coexistence between Jews and Arabs of Christian, Druze, and Muslim faiths, and an affinity for Christmas, comes together on December 14-23. Put on by the Beit HaGefen Arab-Jewish Cultural Center, in collaboration with the City of Haifa and Haifa Museums, the Holiday of Holidays Festival celebrates the winter holiday season, which is marked by Hannukah, Christmas, and Mawlid an-Nabī.

Events will take place over three consecutive weekends this month in Haifa’s Downtown, Hadar, Wadi Nisnas, and German Colony neighborhoods, and will accompany the already erected elaborate display of holiday lights, symbols, decorated churches, and glowing Baha'i Temple that the city is famous for.

Courtesy of PR

The festival will focus on cultural experiences that bring us together, such as special musical, dance, and theater performances, art exhibitions, street fairs, and food and neighborhood tours, including Open Houses–an exploration of the city’s most historical homes, a behind the scenes look at the people and food of the bustling Wadi Nisnas neighborhood, and an indoor antiques fair set to run throughout the festival.

The activities encourage residents and guests to interact, share each other’s stories, and experience each other’s holidays with mutual respect.

Some festival highlights not to be missed:

The Djamshid Sisters: Modern Israeli folk duo and songstresses with voices of angels, in concert. (Dec 23, 12:00. Haifa Museums Education Center theater)

A Festive Christmas Procession: Follow the local Santa Claus, as he leads you through Haifa’s Christian-Arab cultural enclave, past the colorful market, and street vendors selling homecooked food, and treats. Pass churches and view the neighborhood’s festive decorations along the way. (Dec 16, 14:30, starting where Allenby Street meets Wadi Nisnas)

Courtesy of PR

Haifa and the holiday lights: A one-two punch of multicultural understanding, through a first-hand look at three faiths, and how their winter celebrations connect and intertwine, in a local synagogue, mosque, and church. The tour concludes with guide Ghada Boulos’ musical performance of holiday songs. (Dec 15. Haifa Museums Education Center)

Dabke Party: Arabic folk dancing lesson and public dance party, including two professional Dabke dance troupes, Haifa Drummers Company, and an 8-piece Arabic musical ensemble. (Dec 23, 14:30, Beit HaGefen Center)

