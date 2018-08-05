Dive into this spectacular contemporary dance event: 2018 Diver Festival

Diver Festival is an annual festival that combines dance and performance shows with a unique and distinctive voice from Israel and abroad, along with lectures, talks, and workshops. The festival lasts for three full weeks, in a variety of spaces, theaters, and galleries throughout Tel Aviv and Jaffa.
This years festival theme is: PrimiTV -In the midst of the digital age and the division between world authorities, the Diver Festival offers a re-examination of the dance world as "primitive" art, an idea neglected in contemporary discourse. The festival proposes to rehabilitate this theme with the term "PrimiTV" - the dance as an ancient "screen" in the human culture that lives to this day, and offers, alongside watching the "screen," privacy and intimacy between bodies, thoughts, and ideas.
The Diver Festival promotes dance with thought and vision while maintaining a connection between the Middle Eastern region and the world. This year, as well as the years before, the festival will also expose the Israeli audience to contemporary and leading artists.
The festival will show in the three weekends from August 29th to September 15th