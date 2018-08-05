Dive into this spectacular contemporary dance event: 2018 Diver Festival

Diver Festival is an annual festival that combines dance and performance shows with a unique and distinctive voice from Israel and abroad, along with lectures, talks, and workshops. The festival lasts for three full weeks, in a variety of spaces, theaters, and galleries throughout Tel Aviv and Jaffa.

This years festival theme is: PrimiTV - In the midst of the digital age and the division between world authorities, the Diver Festival offers a re-examination of the dance world as "primitive" art, an idea neglected in contemporary discourse. The festival proposes to rehabilitate this theme with the term "PrimiTV" - the dance as an ancient "screen" in the human culture that lives to this day, and offers, alongside watching the "screen," privacy and intimacy between bodies, thoughts, and ideas.

Loveism © Paul Sixta

The Diver Festival promotes dance with thought and vision while maintaining a connection between the Middle Eastern region and the world. This year, as well as the years before, the festival will also expose the Israeli audience to contemporary and leading artists.

Merav Dagan © Ophir Ben Shimon

The festival will show in the three weekends from August 29th to September 15th

For tickets and more information: diverfestival.com

Epoch © Alain Monot

1st weekend: 29.8-1.9

Wednesday, August 29th, 20:00 - Inbal Theater (Suzanne Dellal Center); duration: 45 min

Epoch/Volmir Cordeiro & Marcela Santander Corvalán (CL/BR/FR)

The performance will be followed by a discussion between Shir Hacham, the creators, and the audience.

Thursday, August 30th, 20:30 - Friday 31.8 12:30 Fresco Dance and Art Center; duration: 140 min

PrimiTV @ Fresco/Mor Shani: Love-ism / Tamar Lamm & David Kern: Dogwalkers / Merav Dagan: Bloody Mary / Sun Shy Boy (Emile Lagarde) (NL): That Space Between Us

Friday, August 31st, 21:00 - Mandel Cultural Center; duration: 130 min

PrimiTV Therapy/Anat Danieli: The Treatment / Ariel Bronz: Me2much / Sigal Bergman: Revert To Manual

Saturday, September 1st 19:30 - Mandel Cultural Center; free admission

Art in the Bureaucratic Space

Saturday, September 1st 21:00 - Mandel Cultural Center; duration: 65 min

SonicBodyTV/ Gali Kaner: Beginning / Bosmat Nossan: Ba Ze

Dogwalkers © Efrat Mazor

2nd weekend: 5.9-8.9

Wednesday, September 5th, 20:00 - Inbal Theater (Suzanne Dellal Centre); duration: 60 min

Ligia Lewis/Minor Matter (DE/DO)

Thursday, September 6th, 18:00 - Saturday 20:30 Mandel Cultural Center; duration: 150 min

Michal Samama/Retrospective: Hospitality

Thursday, September 6th, 21:30 - Friday 7.9 13:00 Inbal Theater (Suzanne Dellal Center); duration: 60 min

Samira Elagoz / Cock, Cock..Who’s There?

Friday, September 7th, 14:15 - Inbal Theater (Suzanne Dellal Center); free admission

Sex, Art and Danger in the Time of Me2

Minor Matter © Tate

3rd weekend: 12.9-15.9

Wednesday September 12th 19:00 Inbal Theater (Suzanne Dellal Center); free admission

Post Acre in Tel Aviv: Thoughts on the Artist’s Political Action

Discursive Event moderated by Shir Hacham, with the participation of other artists

Wednesday September 12th, 21:00 - Inbal Theater (Suzanne Dellal Center); duration: 60 min

Sharon Zuckerman Weiser/Adam & id

Thursday September 13th, 20:30 - Friday 14.9 20:30 Tmuna Theater; duration: 60 min

Lee Méir/Line Up

Saturday September 15th, 20:30 - Noa Dar Dance Group Studio; duration: 55 min

Noa Dar/NoaNoa

Saturday September 15th, 21:30 - Noa Dar Dance Group Studio; free admission

Conclusions on the term PrimiTV

A closing cocktail discussion with Dr Ruth Abeliovich, Ran Brown, and the audience.

Lee Meir © André Lewski

Tickets and more information at diverfestival.com