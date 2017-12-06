Fierce feather-less fashion makes its way to The Farm Gallery in Holon

It's no secret that veganism is as trendy in Tel Aviv as electric bikes, personal trainers, and Telegrass. In the White City, whether a meat eater, pescatarian, vegetarian or full on vegan, we tend to associate veganism with healthy plant-based eating, veggie burgers, and brunch at Anastasia. However, what many tourists and locals alike fail to realize is that there is much more to veganism than food.
Vegan fashion has exploded onto the scene, emulating the furs, feathers, and leathers that are used and abused in the fashion world in an animal-friendly manner. The new exhibit at the Holon Farm Gallery ("Hachava"), for instance, draws its inspiration from feathers without using a single quill.
The exhibition, Like A Feather, showcases designers from various fields such as fashion, textile, jewelry, and others using non-animal materials. Each designer will present one fashion item created especially for the exhibition, with an emphasis on vegan interpretations of animal appearance, allowing the vegan-conscious creators of Israel the opportunity to fly the coop in favor of feather-less creativity.
The exhibition opens on December 20 with the last candle lighting of Hanukkah (at 20:00) and lasts until February 28. "Hachava" (The Farm) Gallery, 1 Hanechoshet St, Holon. Admission is free.
