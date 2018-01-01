Hygge, the Scandinavian cozy lifestyle concept, is taking over the TLV dating scene

First thing’s first – WTF is Hygge?! Well, Hygge (pronounced hoo-gah) is the Danish word (and obsession) for all things cozy and is synonymous with Danish culture.

The lifestyle trend prioritizes the quiet, everyday moments at home and describes the ritual of slowing down in the pursuit of comfort, contentment and of course, happiness. In fact, Hygge is such a big part of Danish culture that it is considered “ a defining feature of our cultural identity and an integral part of the national DNA,” according to Meik Wiking, the CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen.

Here’s how you use it in a sentence: “It’s too cold to leave the house. I’m going to call in sick and Hygge the f*&# out of this day. I’ve got candles, fluffy socks, and my new book. I might even knit myself a scarf.”

In the last few years, the concept has become popular on a global scale and now, it’s reported that Millennials are taking the wonderful art of Hygge well-being to a whole new level: Hygge dating, or as the kids say: ‘Hyggeship’ – where you comfortably settle down for winter.

To be honest, no one is surprised. The chilly temperatures, short days, and super long nights are driving people to seek a significant other in an attempt to stay warm, both emotionally and physically. Cuddling on the couch, enjoying good food, Netflix and chilling – these are all signs of a thriving ‘Hyggeship’, one that marries lazy living with the kind of selfish millennial convenience of having a partner for the winter months.

“I met this guy on Tinder a few months ago and we didn’t really hit it off,”, says Rona (28). “But then summer was over, and all my friends were in relationships, so I called him up. We hang out every weekend now, ordering takeout and watching T.V. We never leave the house though, it’s too cold.”

Hibernating in a snug relationship bubble can be a win-win situation – as long as both parties know that this fling of convenience might end as soon as the clouds clear and the sun shines again.