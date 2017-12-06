In barely one week, Israelis have already bought 50, 000 Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes

Within a week, Israelis have devoured approximately 50, 000 cheesecakes in Hod Hasharon at the Sharonim mall. And every day, the queue for creamy cheesy bliss gets longer and longer.

Café Saadi, the importer of cakes from the The Cheesecake Factory has decided to postpone the opening of the second branch inside the TLV fashion mall this month due to the issue. The company said that in order to successfully open and stock the fashion mall branch in early January, and to be able complete the inventory at the Sharonim complex, tens of thousands of cakes from the U.S. flew to Israel this week, in addition to the shipments that are expected to arrive by ship.

Cakes will be sold at "The Factory Shop" stores and will offer different types of cakes (in the coming months there will be even more options). Some of the options include:

The original cheesecake - The cake that started it all... a creamy cheesecake set atop a butter biscuit crust with whipped cream

The Red Velvet - The famous Cheesecake Factory cake, with layers of red dyed cocoa cake, and cream cheese, with a creamy glaze

The Tuxedo Cake - Layers of fudge cake, chocolate flavored cheesecake, vanilla mascarpone mousse and chocolate mousse

The Italian Cream Cake - Vanilla cake that combines Italian mascarpone mousse with a lemon aroma and a butter crumble topping

Cheesecake with Strawberries - The original cheese cake, topped with fresh, coated strawberries