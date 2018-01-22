Magasin III opens a new space right here in Jaffa

Magasin III Museum & Foundation for Contemporary Art made its humble beginnings in 1987. Thirty years later, the unassuming Stockholm museum has made an impact on the international contemporary art world that even stunned its co-founders, Robert Weil and David Neuman. Today, Magasin III is one of Europe's leading institutions for contemporary art and continues to present world-class rotating exhibitions, while strengthening its permanent collection.

© Youval Hai

The Swedish museum strives to inspire and challenge society with its contemporary ideology, an aspiration that has reached beyond the confines of its home base. On January 20th, the foundation opened a satellite space in Jaffa, Tel Aviv's older sister, which spans 180 square meters. The space (which is located in a residential neighborhood bordering the Flea Market) has been arranged in a strategic fashion, allowing visitors and passersby to view its exhibitions any time of day, from the outside looking in.

© Youval Hai

Magasin III Jaffa will feature both international and local artists, starting with a solo exhibition by Israeli-born American contemporary artist, Haim Steinbach. Steinbach is interested in a central contemporary concept gaining more and more devotees as the 21st century evolves: found objects. In other words, rather than creating his own objects from scratch, the artist selects existing objects "from the spectrum of social and cultural contexts" and arranges them in new ways to reimagine their meaning. The inaugural exhibition, curated by David Neuman, will play with texture, color, structure, and imagery for an exciting first chapter in what hopes to be a long-lasting narrative.

Magasin III Jaffa, 34 Olei Zion, Jaffa (magasin3.com/en/jaffa). Thu 14:00-20:00, Fri 10:00-14:00. or by appointment: jaffa@magasin3.com