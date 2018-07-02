Parakalo Ushers in the Summer

The upbeat and delicious Greek restaurant with sprawling views of the Tel Aviv coastline adds a host of new Mediterranean dishes and refreshing cocktails for the season

© Aviad Bar-nes

Not only does Parakalo boast a fun-loving atmosphere with flavorful food to match, it has a few extra tricks up its sleeve this summer - when its seaside location maximizes the joys of the season to the fullest potential. New dishes and fresh cocktails are a given, but with the sizzling heat also comes a series of live performances with a tradtional Greek taverna ambience in full party mode. Three times a week the Greek hotspot abounds with ouzo chasers, breaking dishes in celebration, and the traditional sounds of the bouzouki in the background.

© Meital Solomon

Parakalo, which means "please" in Greek, deftly combines ancient Jaffa, Greek and Israeli hospitality, offering the classics of Greek cuisine. The blue and white decor, oozing with Meditteranean chic, vibrant music, and its dreamy location offer diners a truly relaxed and joyful atmosphere. Dive into starters like the shrimp, calamari, and fried mussels with lemon garlic aioli, zucchini and fried haloumi chees served with tzitziki sauce, a delectable moussaka baked with fresh parsley and grilled chicken, or the roasted cauliflower with cheese and herbs. The menu also includes a range of salads and authentic Greek pastries of delicious phyllo dough filled with cheese and fried in honey and thyme sauce as well as the spanikopita and Greek desserts such as semolina cake - a recipe taken straight from the streets of Athens.The inspiration for Parakalo, owned by the welcoming and wonderfully accommodating couple Honnie and Nelly Garbali, traces back to Honnie's childhood, when he used to visit Athens on family trips.

© Meital Solomon Parakalo, 6 Nahum Goldman St, Jaffa

Sun-Thurs:10:00 to midnight. Friday, Saturday: 9:00 to midnight