ReDress: an exhibition of wearable art

On April 23, the ReDress Exhibition will open at the Lorber Gallery at Shenkar College of Engineering and Design, featuring 18 spectacular outfits showcasing period models from hundreds of different generations of western world history reconstructed by second year students at the prestigious Israeli school.

The models were reconstructed in full accordance with existing period models throughout the history of the western world, through theoretical and practical research, and based on original materials - photographs, paintings, authentic edicts, and sewing and decoration techniques. Through these reconstructions, we can study the evolution of clothing over the years and understand the rich, historical aspects as inspiration for contemporary design. The reconstructions were conducted in the framework of Shenkar's pro-seminar in the history of clothing.

© Shai Neiburg

The models were all made of different fabrics and materials, all in red shades (in fact, this is the only element in the restoration of the models that is not true to the original). The decision to restore the clothes in a red color scheme came from the desire to visually strengthen the design details and the entire model. The various period silhouettes and the complexities of the models received new strength and an unparalleled presence through the use of the various shades of red. There is no other color like the blazing hue, which feels so basic, yet emotionally expresses strong energy, strength, passion and temptation.

© Shai Neiburg

ReDress, Lorber Gallery, Shenkar College of Engineering & Design, Mitchell Building, 8 Yeda Am St, Ramat Gan

April 23rd to May 5th. Free admission

Opening hours: Sun-Thurs 9:00-20:00 and Friday 9:00-13:00