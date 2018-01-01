The 2018 Tel Aviv Volume Festival is the perfect tonic for a New Year’s Eve hangover

This month, the Tel Aviv Volume festival has their frequency cranked up to the highest level. The city’s loudest nights are about to get even louder as 30,000 electronic music fans spill into the city’s stellar nightclubs and venues for the annual music conference and festival. TAV 2018 is the perfect tonic for a New Year’s Eve hangover. You’ll not only feel the bass tremor through town, but the electronic fervor seeping through the hearts of music lovers from all over the world. The upcoming marvel will stretch across 25 different clubs in Tel Aviv from January 10 to 13, hosting a stellar lineup bringing vets and up-and-comers, flocks of music fans and a tangible air of elation to a collection of the city’s best venues. In the ever- escalating fight for thrilling entertainment, two heads is certainly better than one, and TAV 2018 boasts both daytime temptations and night owl charm.

Day Conference

During daylight hours, one of the main attractions – networking and mingling with 500 of the industry’s finest – will take place. From Wednesday to Friday at the Edmond de Rothschild Center in the heart of Tel Aviv, participants will be able to experience stimulating music talks by industry leaders through panels, lectures, workshops, and open discussions. The panel discussions will be held by local and international industry folk alike, and as diverse as that lineup is, so are the variety of topics on the bill. Subjects up for discussion will range from copyrighting, royalties, new technology, music labels, event promoters, bookers, and music startups.

From pioneer Renaat Vandepapeliere, A&R/owner of the techno label R&S Records who have released music by artists such as Aphex Twin and The Prodigy, to Claire O’Neill representing Arcadia Spectacular, Israel’s trance music producer, Ilan Faktor, DJs Asaf Samuel, Didi Ezra, Barak Argaman, and Yasmin Wachs, an industry innovator whose initiative “Laylatov/Good night” stands for a clean and safe environment for women at night. These industry tastemakers will create 50 full hours of an immersive look inside the electronic music industry during the day, which is just the fuel you need to take you right through to the night…

© Oart Films

Night Festival

When the sun dips down the city will continue to buzz with electronic music blasted across 25 of the city’s clubs until the wee hours of the morning. One multipass wristband gets you complete access to all of the events, giving you the right of passage to explore the many sounds the genre has to offer. International DJs will spin alongside local Israeli beat-makers dabbling in techno, house, drum ‘n’ base, and psytrance.

TAV is based on an infamous Dutch dance music event that has been held in Amsterdam ever year for the last two decades, and with help from the city of Amsterdam, has grown to 400,000 people, with more than 100,000 tourists raking in over 50 million euros every year. Adam Yehiel, the Founder and General Manager of Tel Aviv Volume, has equally high hopes for its local iteration, revealing that its goal is to connect and promote the art and business of Israeli music. “Tel Aviv Volume was created over five years ago to elevate and develop the electronic dance music culture and the night life industry,” he says. “[It] promotes local artists, helps local businesses, and even attracts electronic dance music tourism during the winter’s low season. Nowadays we continue to push forward into a mature dance music industry based on collaborations in the most creative community in the country.”

Here are some of the musicians taking part in TAV 2018: Anna Haleta, Richard Zepezauer (DE), Ido Morali, Asaf Samuel, Christian Smith (SW), Fantastic Twins (DE), Uriah Klapter, Mor Elian, Nadav Spiegel, DJ Zombi, and many more.

January 10-13, 2018 (telavivvolume.com)