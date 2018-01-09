Joe Wright talks Gary Oldman and Darkest Hour

Despite making some journeys into the fantastical, such as action thriller ‘Hanna’ and the ill-fated ‘Pan’, Londoner Joe Wright is best known for films steeped in the history of his native land: 2005’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ and 2007’s ‘Atonement’. Now he returns home with ‘Darkest Hour’, an intimate exploration of Winston Churchill’s decision to fight Hitler, featuring a fierce and barely recognisable Gary Oldman. We met Wright, sartorially bohemian and puffing on roll-ups, to discuss how unpacking an icon required soul-searching of its own.



Had you been interested in Churchill as a subject for a long time?

‘It’s not like Churchill’s been a hero of mine, but I was sent this screenplay and was shocked to find myself identifying with him. He was a man who had made a lot of mistakes, and then found himself in this position of extraordinary responsibility. He suffered an immense crisis of confidence, and then was able to turn that around and overcome.’

So did the script land with you in the wake of ‘Pan’?

‘Yeah, it was partly that. But also the responsibility of parenthood and marriage, and being a man. In this movie, Churchill [represents] an aspect of me. And then I put more of myself into the screenplay, those elements of self-doubt.’

How do you navigate the restrictions of historical stories?

‘Well, limitations are often liberating. And then it’s about finding details that speak to my interpretation of events. When we went to the Cabinet War Rooms I saw Churchill’s real chair and there’s this deep gash in the wood on the arm. It was where he’d tap his signet ring, which suggests to me an enormous amount of tension. That little detail helped me to build my understanding of what Churchill was going through at the time.’

Did you know that Christopher Nolan was doing ‘Dunkirk’ at that point?

‘No. We only became aware of Nolan’s film in pre-production. And that was a bit alarming, but once I discovered there wasn’t a Churchill in Nolan’s film, I thought: Okay, I’ll just get on with what I’m doing then.’

Was the make-up process with Gary Oldman a journey of discovery?

‘The first iteration was way too much, he looked like he had a dead chicken on his face. Then there was too little. What we aimed for was a sweet spot where he looks enough like Churchill, but the audience has access to his performance.’

Were you always confident it would work?

‘Yeah, do you remember that Johnny Knoxville film “Bad Grandpa”? The make-up was really good in that, and I thought: Okay, if we can get it as good as Johnny Knoxville in “Bad Grandpa” then we’ll be all right.’

‘Darkest Hour’ is in cinemas on Fri Jan 12.