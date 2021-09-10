50. Paratroop Command (1959)
Quentin Tarantino kicks things off with a riveting obscurity
Director: William Witney
Cast: Richard Bakalyan, Ken Lynch, Jack Hogan
Quentin Tarantino says... ‘This is by one of my favourite directors, William Witney, an American who quit the movie business to go into the army. You can tell it was made by someone who’d been there. It follows a group of paratroopers in Italy, but one of them’s a fuck-up who accidentally kills one of his team. So he has people in the platoon who want to kill him, just waiting for the right gunfight. And the end of the movie is so exciting. They have to cross a field of landmines, sending one guy in after another until he gets blown up. Eventually, somebody will get to the other side. All these characters just start getting wiped out.’