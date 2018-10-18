‘Snake’s Alive!’ John Carpenter posters reimagined





Escape from New York

Carpenter’s post-apocalyptic classic introduced audiences to Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell), the eyepatched anti-hero whose hard-bitten approach would influence everyone from Stallone to Statham. ‘I had to have Snake on the poster,’ Ferguson says. ‘But I also wanted the map – that way you know it’s going to be a prison film, but with the cool ’80s graphics it’s a little bit sci-fi too.’

The Fog

John Carpenter followed up his 1978 hit, ‘Halloween’, with a traditional ghost story centred on a small California town as a mysterious mist rolls in. Ferguson’s poster reflects the film’s foreboding mood. ‘Carpenter’s films are minimalist,’ he says. ‘He’s always said he’s not interested in hidden depths, just in good films. That’s what I tried to do with the posters.’





They Live

A satire on the Reagan era, Roddy Piper’s homeless drifter discovers that the world is being controlled by aliens who keep the human population enslaved. ‘There’s a lot more going on here than in some of his other films,’ Ferguson says. ‘But it’s also a great B-movie; it’s got quips and fights and guns. It’s a really underrated film.’

‘The Fog’ is at the LFF on Mon Oct 15 and Oct 20. Catch 4K restorations of ‘The Fog’, ‘Escape from New York’ and ‘They Live’ in cinemas this month.

Love sci-fi? How many of the 100 best sci-fi movies have you seen?