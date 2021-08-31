The 50 best comic book movies of all time

Director: Zack Snyder
Cast: Gerard Butler, Lena Headey
In 480BC, around 300 Spartans (plus countless doomed slaves, but let’s not quibble) really did hold off the entire Persian army – so adapting the incident into an action movie should’ve been a doddle. Sadly, barely a performance in 300 isn’t hamstrung by a one-note declamatory style or can overcome the limitations of a script that struggles to develop the source material. Amid the almost constant clash and thunder of battle/weather/man-hugging those faults are barely apparent, but in the film’s few quiet moments, actors, writers and director are left awkwardly exposed. PF
Comic-book movies are a big business. As with horror and sci-fi, genre films have taken a step out of the dark (or the page, in this case) to become true cultural phenomenons. They’re now a multi-billion dollar industry that dominates any year’s film release schedule, with the trailers, cast announcements and costume changes becoming events in themselves.
Now, what with the genre-expanding to include everything from brooding anti-heroes or spandex-clad defenders of justice, tales of action, adventure, murder, mayhem and, er, record-collecting, we’ve knuckled down and picked the 50 best comic-book flicks ever made... and we brought director/comic expert Edgar Wright along to weigh in on his favorites as well.
Written by Tom Huddleston, Adam Lee Davies, Paul Fairclough, David Jenkins, Andy P. Kryza, Phil de Semlyen & Alim Kheraj
