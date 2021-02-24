We never thought this day would come, but we're so glad it's here. These are the best UK music festivals that have announced they're returning in summer 2021

Here’s a sentence that – if you’d asked us two weeks ago – we really wouldn’t have expected to be writing. Festivals… They’re back! Since Boris Johnson’s roadmap to normality was announced on February 22, a number of UK festivals have revealed that they’re planning to go ahead this summer. There’s already a diverse mix to choose from – from artsy old timers to London newbies – and we’re sure that over the coming months they’ll be joined by more.

Of course, we imagine that these events will not be exactly back to normal. Many are running later in the year than usual, we suspect to allow some leeway on the June 21 ‘big events returning’ date. And there might be on-site testing, some social distancing measures in place and more. We’ll just have to wait and see how all that stuff turns out, but what we do know is that outdoor music and partying seems to be on its way back. And, for that, we’re very grateful. (In fact, you can even go to a party at the Cause as soon as April.)