Over the past couple of months, you likely will have heard about the UK’s ‘air bridges’ for quarantine-free travel to around 60 countries. For anyone eager to get out and explore the world again, it sounds like the stuff of lockdown-induced dreams.

Look closer at the details, however, and your options don’t seem quite so expansive. Just because the UK has opened up a ‘travel corridor’ with a country – removing a mandatory self-quarantine period on arrival back to the UK, and revoking the official advice against travel – doesn’t mean you’re welcome there.

In fact, in many cases, countries on the UK’s safe-travel list still have their borders closed to tourists and no flights available. In other places, you’re free to travel but you’ll still face a 14-day quarantine on arrival.

So the question is: where can you actually go, and not have to quarantine either when you land or when you return home? Here are all the countries and territories currently open to UK tourists, along with information on flights, testing, and health and accommodation forms you may have to fill out.

(An up-to-date list of UK ‘travel corridors’ can be found here. But remember that, as in the case of Portugal, Spain, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Belgium, France and Denmark, the British government may choose to reimpose restrictions at a few hours’ notice, meaning you could still have to quarantine when you get home. Note also that rules may differ slightly for travellers from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.)

Antigua and Barbuda

This Caribbean archipelago is allowing in Brits, but you must complete an accommodation form in advance and a ‘health declaration’ form on the flight, as well as provide a negative test result from within seven days of arrival. British Airways is already running direct flights.

Barbados

On arrival, Brits will have to provide a negative test result from within the past 48 hours, or take a PCR test for free at the airport. You’ll have to wait around 24 hours for the results at either the airport or a designated hotel (at your own expense). You must also fill out this ‘immigration and customs’ form before leaving. BA and Virgin Atlantic have resumed flights.

Bermuda

The British overseas territory is allowing in UK visitors, but you must first apply for a ‘travel authorisation’. You must present this, alongside a negative test result from within the past 72 hours, when you land. Further PCR tests will take place at the airport on arrival. You must then self-quarantine while waiting for the results. BA has restarted direct flights.

Cyprus

Travellers must apply for a ‘Cyprus Flight Pass’ and provide a negative test result from within the past 72 hours. EasyJet and TUI have restarted direct flights.

Dominica

You must fill out a ‘health declaration’ form before departure and present a negative test result from within the past 72 hours on arrival. There are no direct flights.

Estonia

You can expect health checks on arrival in Estonia, but unless you show symptoms, no testing is required. Direct flights are running through Ryanair.

Germany

Spot temperature checks are being carried out at airports in Germany, but unlike in many other destinations, you don’t need to provide a negative test result. Ryanair, easyJet, BA and Eurowings have resumed flights.

Greece

All visitors, including British travellers, are now subject to random testing at Greek ports and airports. If chosen, you will then have to move directly on to your accommodation, where you will be required to quarantine for 14 days in the event of a positive result. Make sure to fill out this ‘passenger locator’ form before you leave. Flights are now available through Wizz Air, Ryanair and BA. Note that as of September 9, you will have to quarantine on your return from the islands of Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Santorini, Crete and Zante.

Italy

You can travel to Italy without any restrictions. Daily flights have restarted through BA, easyJet, Ryanair, Vueling and Iberia.

Poland

You can travel to Poland without any restrictions. Daily flights have restarted through Ryanair, Wizz Air, LOT, easyJet and BA.

Sweden

From September 12, you can travel to Sweden without any restrictions. Daily flights have resumed through Ryanair, BA and Finnair.

St Lucia

Brits arriving on the Caribbean island must provide a negative test result from within the past week. There will be further temperature checks at the airport, and you must spend your entire stay at an ‘authorised’ hotel. BA is running direct flights from London.

Turkey

Anyone who shows symptoms on arrival could be asked to take a PCR test. Depending on the result, you may have to quarantine for 14 days. Pegasus, BA and Turkish Airlines have all restarted flights.

Remember, many countries are still warning against all non-essential travel and some are quarantining all overseas arrivals, including their own returning citizens. Check all the relevant restrictions before you think about travelling.

