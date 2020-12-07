Want to learn at some of the world’s top universities?
We've found seven great courses that will improve your skills, satisfy your curiosity and cure your boredom
There's no doubt that this year has been an emotional rollercoaster, with news seemingly breaking every minute, but it’s also been really, well... boring. Most of us have spent the vast majority of our time stuck at home baking sourdough, binge-watching Netflix and looking longingly out of the window. Not the year we had in mind to kick off the decade. But all this time inside has also provided a fantastic opportunity to learn something new.
You might be proudly looking at a list of courses you’ve already conquered (well done, you), or you might have done sweet FA (there’s no shame in that). Either way, restrictions on movement are going to be around for a bit longer, so now is the perfect time to expand your intellectual horizons – and we’ve found the perfect tool to help you do just that.
You may have heard of Coursera already – it’s one of the biggest digital course platforms in the world – but Coursera Plus takes learning to a whole new level. Not only is there a seven-day free trial, but after that, you can get unlimited access to more than 3,000 courses, Guided Projects, Specializations, and Professional Certificates for around $1 a day. And, more importantly, they’re from likes of Yale, Google, Johns Hopkins University and many more of the world’s intellectual titans. We’ve picked out seven awesome-looking courses to give you a taste of what's on offer.
Seven great courses we like the look of
Introduction to Financial Accounting, Wharton, University of Pennsylvania
We know what you’re thinking: ’really, Time Out? Accountants are boring‘. Well, that may be true in some cases, but let’s be honest, there are boring people in every industry. And not every industry pays the big bucks that accounting has a reputation for. This course is the perfect way to find out if crunching numbers is something you’re into, and if it isn’t, you’ve picked up some extra skills that are sure to come in handy.
The Science of Well-Being, Yale
This course exploded in popularity earlier this year, and for good reason – there’s arguably never been a more important time to focus on your wellbeing. It covers the truth around happiness, why we think the way we do and prepares you to add wellness activities into your daily life. With more than 3 million people already enrolled – and 4.9 stars from nearly 24,000 reviews – Professor Laurie Santos must be doing something right.
Google IT Support Professional Certificate, Grow with Google
If you’ve ever thought about a career in IT, this is the way to get started (it's Google, after all). Developed by the biggest name in the IT game, the five-part certification aims to get you job-ready in three to six months, covering everything from tech support to operating systems and system administration to digital security. If you need more convincing, apparently 80 percent of US learners recorded a positive job impact within six months.
Positive Psychology: Resilience Skills, University of Pennsylvania
It goes without saying that most people have had their resilience tested plenty this year. So picking up some techniques that can help manage anxiety and reinforce positive emotions could be just what the doctor ordered. This course from Penn will also give you some examples of how people have used the skills in real life, so you can see if they might help you as well.
Data Science Specialization, Johns Hopkins University
People either love or hate working with data, but there’s no denying it’s one of the fastest-growing fields in the world. If you’re all in on the magic of data – and thinking about a career in data science – getting a Specialization from one the world’s top universities seems like a good place to start. You’ll complete a series of courses followed by a hands-on project before gaining your certificate.
Cloud Engineering, Google Cloud
When someone mentions ’the cloud‘, most people think of the invisible space where their camera roll is backed up, but it’s so much more than that. Cloud technology is the way of the future, so becoming a cloud engineer is a stable (and lucrative) career move. And learning the skills from Google doesn’t sound like a terrible idea either. Not only will this course teach you the fundamentals of cloud architecture, but it will also prepare you to earn the Google Cloud Associate Cloud Engineer certification (but you’ll need to register and pass it separately).
Introduction to Psychology, Yale
There are few things more mind-bogglingly interesting than, well, the human mind. What do dreams mean? What causes mental illness? What can cure it? What do people fear the most? These are all questions that psychology, and this course, attempts to answer. It looks at emotion, perception, communication, memory and plenty of other topics that you’re probably curious about. Oh, and it’s from Yale, so you know it’s going to be good.
Graphic Design Specialization, California Institute of the Arts
Since the world got flipped upside down and we’ve all been stuck at home, the demand for graphic designers has actually increased – someone has to create all those amazing images we see on the internet – so if you’ve been considering taking the leap, now could be a great time. This Specialization will provide you with all the fundamental skills you need to get started, including a capstone project to add to your professional portfolio.
Want to learn more?
There are thousands of great courses available on Coursera.