Christmas Markets
Credit: Mark WaughChristmas lights

The best things to do at Christmas in Manchester

Have a whole lot of festive fun with our guide to the best events, activities and shows in Manchester this Christmas

Rob Martin
Written by
Rob Martin
This Christmas, Manchester is back bigger and better than ever although with a slightly different centre. Pre-Covid, Albert Square, with Santa watching over, was the place to gather, the Christmas market stalls transforming the Victorian cobbles of Northern England into something from a Nordic winter wonderland. This year, Manchester Town Hall and the square it looks out upon are still closed, their renovation will continue until 2024. So Christmas in Manchester is having a facelift, with the markets spreading to new locations and neighbourhoods. Santa will still be here, providing a hearty welcome from Manchester Central Library, and expect the festive sheds to be brimming with gifts at Piccadilly Gardens, the Corn Exchange and Cathedral Gardens on top of the usual places. 

What hasn't changed is the promise of a cracking Christmas from the thigh-slapping pantos and shows at Manchester's amazing theatres, some incredible special events at our best attractions,  independent craft and design outlets where you're spoilt for choice, with the delights of carol singing and long boozy sessions at our best restaurants, bars and pubs. So have a sip of Glühwein, brace yourself for your New Year credit card bill and go roast some chestnuts.

Here's our guide to the best of what's happening to make sure that you have a very cool yule.

Our pick of the best in Christmas cheer

Lightopia returns to Heaton Park
Photo: Getty

1. Lightopia returns to Heaton Park

  • Things to do

Do you ever feel your heart filling up with joy at the sight of festive Christmas lights? If that's you, prepare to feel it fit to bursting point. Not only will the city centre have its usual adornments to brighten up your shopping trips, Lightopia returns to Heaton Park for its fourth year. It's a genuinely magical journey through light sculptures that dazzle and which will warm your cockles on the coldest of winter nights. Head to the Stables courtyard and outdoor heated canopy, where you can dig into dishes like pulled pork hog roast, vegan scotch egg and stonebaked pizzas.


Thursday November 24 - Monday January 2

The Ocean at the End of the Lane at The Lowry
Photograph: Manuel Harlan

2. The Ocean at the End of the Lane at The Lowry

The National Theatre spends Christmas at The Lowry for their big seasonal show. Based on Neil Gaiman's novel, ‘The Ocean at the End of the Lane’ there's every possibility that this, despite not being what you might call a traditional Christmas offer, might be one of the most spectacular pieces of family theatre this season. The story of a man going back to his boyhood to spend time with a mysterious friend and a pond he once believed to be an ocean, is recommended for ages 12+.  And while you're there, check out the Lightwaves sculptures around Media City.

Monday December 12 - Sunday January 8

Yuletide celluloid at Backyard Cinema
Photograph: Adam Dolby

4. Yuletide celluloid at Backyard Cinema

There's a great choice of Christmas films at Backyard Cinema throughout November and December, including ‘Home Alone’ ‘The Grinch’ and the joyous ‘Elf’ but it's not just the films that are the attraction here. Step inside Backyard Cinema and you're in another world, like a cinema version of Narnia. You'll have to travel through some movie-grade sets and make your way through an enchanted forest to find the lost theatre for a start, but once you're there you can relax on huge luxurious beanbags and take in the screening. A perfect yuletide treat for film lovers.

WAWWA Christmas pop-up
Photograph: WAWA

5. WAWWA Christmas pop-up

If you like your gift-giving to be ethical, clothing label WAWWA has set up an outlet just in time for your shopping needs. IN a factory just outside the city centre, you can see the brand in action, shop the full range and even pick up a bargain from the seconds rails. With the aim of putting people and the planet above profits, WAWWA contonues to work wioth young people as well, getting them trained up tp be part of the clothing industry but with compassion and sustainability in mind. And the clothes are great, too.

Dreamland Imaginarium: Where Dreams Come to Play!
Photograph: Fever

6. Dreamland Imaginarium: Where Dreams Come to Play!

Ready to unleash a child’s imagination? Dreamland Imaginarium, coming to Manchester this December, is a multisensory imaginative, interactive world bursting with giant inflatable creatures, different textures, sights, sounds and scents. It's designed for children aged 2–10 years old, where friendly monsters and birds guide them through different lands, like Dreams of Flight or Underwater Enchantment, keeping the little monsters busy for an hour or so.

From Wednesday December 21 


The Winter Tavern at The Black Friar
Photograph: We Are Indigo

7. The Winter Tavern at The Black Friar

Christmas is an indulgent time and there's nowhere better to indulge yourself than at Salford's wonderful gastro pub, The Black Friar. For the festive season, they've turned their garden into a Winter Tavern, as cosy and warm a space as you could find all holiday, with  a roaring fire, rugs, blankets and candlelight providing that festive feel. They've also teamed up with Highland Park 12 Whisky to help bring the space to life. Hot toddies all round then! 

Christmas at HOME
Photograph: Bourgeois & Maurice

8. Christmas at HOME

Christmas at HOME promises a stocking rammed with goodies all under one roof. Seasonal cinema comes in the form of the new Guillermo del Toro film, ‘Pinocchio’ as well as the musical version of ‘Matilda’ plus the more usual Christmas treats. The theatres go full-on camp with cabaret duo Bourgeois & Maurice, as well as more family-friendly fayre ‘There’s a Rang-Tang in My Bedroom.’ Luckily for us HOME has pulled all of its Christmas events into one lovely package...

9. Betty at the Royal Exchange

Inside a village hall, the six ladies of The Dewsbury Players decide they're going to put on an amateur production celebrating the life and achievements of the first female speaker of the House of Commons, Betty Boothroyd. Billed as “a sort of musical’ and starring Maxine Peake, this new play is also co-written by Peake and directed by the former Artistic Director of the Royal Exchange, Sarah Frankcom. If you're looking for something warm and charming for Christmas entertainment, look no further.

Saturday December 3 - Saturday January 14

Christmas markets and shopping in Manchester

10. Christmas markets and shopping in Manchester

  • Shopping

Looking for gift inspiration? Look no further than Manchester's Christmas markets and best places to buy gifts. Among a raft of special festive events you'll find foodie gifts, hand-crafted pressies and usually a bit of glühwein to help you get into that merry spirit.


The Man Who Wanted to be a Penguin at Sale Waterside
Photograph c/o Stuff & Nonsense Theatre Company

11. The Man Who Wanted to be a Penguin at Sale Waterside

In the lovely Robert Bolt Theatre at Sale Waterside, Christmas for the family comes in the shape of ‘The Man Who Wanted to be a Penguin’ the story of an extraordinary explorer and pioneering problem-solver. Planning his latest mission to the Antarctic he is learning to speak Penguin and hopes that the little ones in the audience will too. The story is told through puppetry and song.

Wednesday November 30 - Saturday December 31

Dick Whittington at The Met
Photograph: Jack Forrest

12. Dick Whittington at The Met

Lovers of a good old-fashioned panto should head to The Met in Bury where thigh-slapping, cross-dressing and someone dressed in a massive cat outfit will be bringing hoops of delight to kids in this version of ‘Dick Whittington’. Watch out for a pyjama performance where you're encouraged to go in your PJs...

Thursday 8 to Saturday 24 December

Christmas on the Cobbles
Photograph: ITV Attractions

13. Christmas on the Cobbles

Love Corrie? This year you can take the ‘Coronation Street’ tour with bells on. Jingle ones. The folk at Granada Studios are turning the street set into a winter wonderland where visitors can hear about classic festive stories from the Street's past, join in with the Carol singers and enjoy tasty treats too. Of course, there'll be some chances to go behind the scenes, too. You can enjoy Christmas on the Cobbles on limited dates throughout December. 

Realms of Glory at 53two
Photograph: 53Two

14. Realms of Glory at 53two

Who fancies a brand-new festive musical? The fantastic 35two does, bringing us a story set during Christmas 1940. The Blitz has come to Manchester. Trapped beneath the streets, Lizzie Horton takes us on a whistle-stop tour of her life; her formative years, a whirlwind romance with her RAF pilot husband, Bob, and encounters with her pals Mavis, Jim and Ida. It'll be particularly effective performed beneath the iconic brickwork of 53two’s 150-year-old arches. It's suitable for ages 12+, too.

Wednesday 14 - Thursday 22 December

Hackney Colliery Band's Christmas Cracker at The Blues Kitchen
Photograph: Hackney Colliery Band

15. Hackney Colliery Band's Christmas Cracker at The Blues Kitchen

Yes, the sound of a colliery band is synonymous with Christmas in the North but here's a brass band with a difference. The east London collective is well known for being one of the most exciting live bands in the country, mixing their traditional brass sound with more contemporary influences, so you can expect a Christmas night out to remember. With the live music starting at 8pm you might want to book a table and really push the midweek boat out. Look out for their all-new ‘Die Hard’ inspired Yippee-Ki-Yay Burger, available throughout the season.

Thursday December 15

Robin Hood: The 80’s Panto at Contact
Photograph: Contact Theatre

16. Robin Hood: The 80’s Panto at Contact

Combining ‘The Adventures of Robin Hood’ and the ‘Babes in
the Wood’ with an upbeat, sing-along, 80’s panto playlist, this year's Christmas show at Contact features plenty of local talent. Panto isn't really about the plot but, for anyone who does care, this one's about Robin Hood and his gang trying to stop the Sherrif of Nottingham from kidnapping the babes in the wood. So far so traditional, but you can be sure that a Contact Theatre panto won't be quite like your mainstream, ones, making it a perfect alternative this season.

Saturday 10 - Saturday 31 December 

Group Christmas dining at Perdu Perdu
Photograph: Lucas Smith

17. Group Christmas dining at Perdu Perdu

If you like your seasonal fayre to have a South American flavour, Peru Perdu is running a special Christmas group dining menu throughout the main restaurant, offering two courses for £27 or three courses for £32. You'll dine on a selection of small plates, such as Wild Mushroom Empanadas with chilli, garlic and tomato salsa Burrata with mint and basil crema, but large plates are available too with all of the usual seasonal trimmings. 

 

The Snowman with The Hallé at Bridgewater Hall
Image: Raymond Briggs

18. The Snowman with The Hallé at Bridgewater Hall

One of the most beloved of Christmas films, the Raymond Briggs classic gets a screening plus live musical accompaniment from the Hallé Orchestra this year. But there's more, with the first half of the concert featuring ‘Stomp! Stomp! Stomp!’ with Tom Redmond and the Hallé in ‘Dinosaurumpus’, an animated, interactive orchestral adventure, as well as Lorna Gibson’s heart-warming ‘Mr Bear’s Christmas’.

Thursday December 22

Bottomless Christmas Feast at Red's True BBQ
Photograph: Red's True Barbecue

19. Bottomless Christmas Feast at Red's True BBQ

Red's True BBQ may not be your first thought when considering where to go for a Christmas feast but think again. The house of smokey meats and veggie treats is offering a bottomless feast for Christmas with a meat menu, a veggie one, a load of sides plus cocktails. Cleverly, they've timed the sessions so you can book a 90-minute or a two-hour slot. If you're the designated driver there's even a drink-free choice.

Available Thursday November 24 - Friday December 30

20. Celebrate at Ducie Street Warehouse and Native Manchester

This fabulous venue and attached aparthotel are really putting the slay into Christmas this year. Not only do they have an all-new festive menu, they'll be putting on Disco Brunches with Ru Paul favourite Cheddar Gorgeous, plus workshops and family activities which include a festive wreath-making session, jewellery crafts, a Christmas Pawpcorn where you can take your dog to the mini-cini, and much more. 

Kantos Chamber Choir at Stoller Hall
Photograph: Stoller Hall

21. Kantos Chamber Choir at Stoller Hall

If your taste in Christmas music is traditional and just the thought of a choir singing yuletide tunes makes you geese pimple, Stoller Hall is the place for you as Kantos Chamber Choir bring their annual carol concert to the venue. With some of the very best choral singers in the North and with a track record that includes performing live with Gary Numan, KCC is a great choice for a Classical Christmas, especially for kids. It's part of a bigger Christmas season happening at Stoller Hall so check out the full line-up.

Sunday December 18

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

