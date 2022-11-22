This Christmas, Manchester is back bigger and better than ever although with a slightly different centre. Pre-Covid, Albert Square, with Santa watching over, was the place to gather, the Christmas market stalls transforming the Victorian cobbles of Northern England into something from a Nordic winter wonderland. This year, Manchester Town Hall and the square it looks out upon are still closed, their renovation will continue until 2024. So Christmas in Manchester is having a facelift, with the markets spreading to new locations and neighbourhoods. Santa will still be here, providing a hearty welcome from Manchester Central Library, and expect the festive sheds to be brimming with gifts at Piccadilly Gardens, the Corn Exchange and Cathedral Gardens on top of the usual places.



What hasn't changed is the promise of a cracking Christmas from the thigh-slapping pantos and shows at Manchester's amazing theatres, some incredible special events at our best attractions, independent craft and design outlets where you're spoilt for choice, with the delights of carol singing and long boozy sessions at our best restaurants, bars and pubs. So have a sip of Glühwein, brace yourself for your New Year credit card bill and go roast some chestnuts.



Here's our guide to the best of what's happening to make sure that you have a very cool yule.