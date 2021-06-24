The best Airbnbs in the Peak District
Take your Peak District adventure to the next level by booking one of these charming cottages, quirky conversions and other super-cute Airbnbs
Dreaming of wide open spaces, dramatic plateaus, green meadows and quaint villages to explore now that you can leave your local area? It's time to finally visit the Peak District. England's oldest national park, sandwiched between Manchester and Sheffield, is famed for its gorgeous scenery and ancient stone villages. You could choose to explore the northern Dark Peak area, dominated by exposed moorland and offering killer views; or the lower, greener dales of the White Peak. You can experience both in a day if you walk along the Ecclesbourne Valley. You'll be confused as to why you haven't ventured to this jaw-dropping piece of the country beforehand.
With all that walking, you'll want a comfortable and cosy place to lay your head (and feet) too – Airbnb offers plenty of wonderful options to suit any budget and group size. Below, you'll find a selection of our favourites.
Gardener's Cottage
Where is it? Ashbourne
For a perfect hideaway in the hilly Peak District National Park, this cute little cottage is ideal. Not only does it fulfil your rustic cottage dreams (think log burner, wooden shutters, exposed beams and a high-pitched roof over the king bed), it also sits within the walled grounds of Alstonefield Manor, meaning you've got full access to the landscaped gardens. Beyond the boundary walls, there's plenty of nature walks to be had, and for when you're done, the fantastic (and award-winning) George Inn is just down the road. Who would ever leave!
Alpaca Hut
Where is it? Ilam
Naturally, you're not short on farm-y staycation options among the rolling green hills of the Peak District, but only one (to our knowledge) includes a hot tub, clouds painted on the ceiling and access to super-cute alpacas. That's this one. Here, you'll be staying at Dovedale Animal Sanctuary, where alpacas, goats, geese, chickens and ducks call these 22 acres home. All proceeds from this Airbnb go towards supporting their work, making this a soul-enriching stay in more ways than one. Want to venture out of the farm? There are plenty of hiking opportunities through the countryside, and the homely market towns of Bakewell and Ashbourne are close by.
All Saints View Cottage
Where is it? Bakewell
Home of the tart, well, the Bakewell tart at least. Definitely nab a few of them while you're here. There's also fabulous views of the All Saints Church spire. After exploring the wonderful surroundings, unwind in the hot tub. Four bedrooms means that it's ideal for a group of mates or a large family (it can fit up to nine); and it's kitted out with Wi-Fi, a fireplace, TV, and plenty of bike storage, if that's your jam.
The Little Barn
Where is it? Quarnford
Do you want rural seclusion? Get away from it all in this wonderfully designed barn conversion, sitting within the Peak District National Park, a good five miles from the nearest towns of Buxton and Leek. The space sleeps six and a car is recommended to make full use of the region's glorious scenery and villages. That said, you'd be forgiven for whiling away the hours here in the barn; there's a wood burning stove, pizza oven, and a spacious lounge room for relaxing. There's a large garden to make use of too.
Chapel House
Where is it? Brassington
As far as the eye can see, magical green countryside surrounds this converted Grade II listed chapel, which was built in 1838. Inside, the building is cosy, country-like and modern. As you'll likely see out of the windows, you're in the sticks here – you'll more likely see cows more frequently than people. But equally, if you fancy some socialising, it's conveniently close to two pubs in the nearby village; one of which, Ye Olde Gate, was awarded 'Most Unspoilt Pub in England' in the 2017 Good Pub Guide. The house suits a couple or family, and runs on renewable energy.
The Music Mill
Where is it? Hathersage
This converted Victorian mill, and its surrounding area, is steeped in fascinating history. For instance, the first gramophone needles to be made in the UK were made in this building. Along with history, the listed building is also filled with all the modern luxuries you need after a big day's walking through the Peak District. The space features a large open-plan living area with gorgeous wooden a-frames, a cosy log burner, a games consoles and television, making it perfect for families or a group of friends. It's nestled into the Derbyshire hills right by a stream at the edge of Hathersage Village, which is five minutes' walk away. Brontë fans will jump on the chance to visit the local church and vicarage, where Charlotte stayed and gained inspiration for 'Jane Eyre'.
The Eaves Apartment
Where is it? Bakewell
This chic Bakewell apartment is right in the heart of the historic town, with great views of the high street and old town. It's situated within the Grade II-listed Welford House, which once served as a courthouse. The space has been furnished with a nod to its historical past as well as having the contemporary touches needed to make the stay feel special. Antiques sit alongside brand new kitchen appliances and there's also WiFi, a TV and a lovely big bath. From here, it's easy to explore the nearby Derbyshire Dales, famous country houses, and much, much more.
Swallow Barn
Where is it? Chelmorton
As far as romantic countryside retreats go, it doesn't get much cosier than this little stone-walled barn in a small village near Buxton, Bakewell and Chatsworth. This open-plan space is completely self-contained, with oak beams, a bedroom with French doors that open out into the comfortable living area, and a private sunny patio. If you're here for an adventure, there's a secure cycle shed (BYOB!), and plenty of maps and guidebooks to help you make the most of your time in this exceptional national park. There's great pubs just a five-minute walk away, and one well-behaved dog is welcome to stay with you, so you don't need to leave your four-legged friend at home. Unless you have two, then maybe flip a coin!
Butterton Cottage
Where is it? Leek
This farm stay, which forms part of the grand Butterton Moor House, sleeps four or five making it perfect for families or groups of friends. The big drawcard here is the indoor swimming pool, (shared between two holiday cottages), as well as the pizza oven and billiards room. While you're not encouraged to feed the animals yourself, the hosts will be happy to introduce you to the horses, ponies and even the four dogs which call this place home. The home itself is clean and comfortable, with Sky TV and Wi-Fi. In the Peak District though, you shouldn't need the TV, as there's endless places to wander.