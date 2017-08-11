  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

10 reasons for breaking up with someone that only make sense in Miami

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Friday August 11 2017, 11:31am

10 reasons for breaking up with someone that only make sense in Miami
Photograph: Shutterstock

Oh, dating in Miami. It’s sort of like The Bachelor/Bachelorette if the shows took place in a sauna filled with people who have all been banned from Tinder. It’s no secret that looking for love in this city is an arduous task that often results in having to Uber home from strange neighborhoods at ungodly hours.

To put it simply (and in Facebook terms), its complicated. There are a whole set of dating rules and regulations that apply only within the Miami-Dade city limits. Chances are, you’ve had to cut things off for one of the following reasons.

1. You always catch them in lies thanks to World Red Eye albums. Oh, so you took it easy last night? Then can you explain why WRE just posted a photo of you at LIV arm wrestling Hassan Whiteside.

2. They ordered a salad at La Carreta. And then wondered why the waitress looked at them like a crazy person.

3. They keep saying their favorite Pitbull song is “Gasolina.” Oh, no. No, try again, boo-boo.

4. They live in Kendall. With their—gulp—parents.

5. The stray cats in their neighborhood won’t stop pooping on your car. And are just generally mean-spirited creatures who follow you around menacingly.

6. They don’t speak Spanish but insist on rolling their Rs. You can order a bur-r-r-r-r-ito all you want, child, but we know you’re from Ohio.

7. Every single photo of them available on the internet was taken in front of the Wynwood Walls. Diversify your selfie game already. Jeez.

8. They won’t stop correcting people’s pronunciation of Art Basel. “No, no—it’s Bah-sel.” Gee, thanks ahs-hole.

9. They were rude to your favorite cafecito window. And then they got mad when you pretended like you didn’t know them. Sorry, but you’re not worth risking my caffeine plug.

10. Their Uber rating is too low. A 2.6?! What did you do, steal the car?

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 79 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest