24 Miami spots where ladies drink free

Need a reason to ditch the dudes for a girls’ night out? We’ve got two words for you: free drinks. Yep, plenty of bars and restaurants in Miami want to buy you a round of cocktails simply for being a woman. The best part? There’s a deal for each night of the week (though Wednesday is the clear winner for all things free).

Monday

Villa Azur

Ladies get 50 percent of their bill, plus groups of 10 or more women receive a free bottle of champagne for the table from 6:30pm to 11pm. (309 23rd St, Miami Beach)

Tuesday

Blackbird Ordinary

Turn up for free at the Brickell bar—all well drinks are free for ladies from 10pm to 1:30am. (729 SW First Ave)

Wednesday

Blue Martini

Ladies enjoy live music, DJ sets and complimentary cocktails as well as champagne from 9pm to 11pm. (900 S Miami Ave, #250)

Whisper Cocktail Lounge

The W Miami’s rooftop lounge offers ladies one free specialty cocktail, plus bonus views of Downtown from 6pm to 8pm. (485 Brickell Ave)

Basement Miami

Do more than sit at the bar and drink with your girlfriends; at Basement, you and your girls can bowl, ice skate and dance for free. Plus, take advantage of free slushy drinks in the lanes (10pm–midnight) and at the club (11pm–midnight). (2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach)

Ball & Chain

Stick around after happy hour (daily, 4–7pm) for live music and free well drinks from 8pm to 10pm. (1513 SW 8th St)

Tacology

Sip $6 pink margaritas from 7pm to close. (Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave)

Lost Weekend

Head to the South Beach bar for late-night boozing: well drinks and PBR on draft are free from 10pm to 2am. (218 Española Way, Miami Beach)

Sarsaparilla Club

Any discount helps, right? Ladies get $25 off the bill (even if your bill is less than $25) at dinner every Wednesday. (Shelborne South Beach, One 18th St, Miami Beach)

Sing Sing Karaoke

Show up between 8 and 11pm for two-for-one specials on drinks and 20 percent off the price of a private karaoke room. (717 Washington Ave, Miami Beach)

Cantina La Veinte

Hang out at the restaurant’s buzzy bar and sip free margaritas from 5pm to 10pm. (495 Brickell Ave)

George’s on Sunset

Sit down for dinner and your drinks are on the house from 5pm to close. (1549 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables)

Kill Your Idol

It might be earlier than you’re used to arriving, but get to Kill Your Idol between 10pm and 2am and all well drinks and draft PBRs are free. (222 Española Way, Miami Beach)

Tap 42

One of Miami’s best boozy brunch spots makes our list of stellar ladies’ night specials. The reason: women drink free from 9pm to 11pm. (301 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables)

Wood Tavern

On Wednesdays, the backyard bar at Wood is one big sweaty fest swarming with thirsty ladies taking advantage of free well drinks from 8pm to midnight. (2531 NW 2nd Ave)

Thursday

John Martin’s Irish Pub

Elbow your way past the happy hour crowds for free house wine, champagne, a selection of spirits and draft beer between 6 and 7pm. (253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables)

The Arketekt by Aficionados

You can afford to keep the rounds flowing at this Brickell restaurant, offering $1 flutes of prosecco for ladies from 4 to 8pm. (1200 Brickell Bay Dr, #107)

Lightkeepers

Take a seat at the bar, which overlooks Biscayne Bay, and catch up with your favorite gals over $1 champagne flutes and $1 oysters from 5 to 8pm. (Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr, Key Biscayne)

Town Kitchen & Bar

This South Miami restaurant offers two deals for the ladies: complimentary champagne at happy hour (4–7pm) and half-price signature martinis from 9pm until closing time. (7301 SW 57th Ct, South Miami)

Purdy Lounge

Skip the pre-party and head straight to this Sunset Harbour lounge, where well drinks are free for women from 11pm to 1am. (1811 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach)

Friday

The Bar

Toast the end of the workweek with free well cocktails and Yuengling draft beers from 5:30 to 7:30pm. (172 Giralda Ave, Coral Gable)

Saturday

Son Cubano Restaurant and Lounge

Come for the live salsa band and stay for the $5 martinis available from 10pm–2am. (2530 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables)

Corbett’s Sports Bar & Grill

Laying low on a Saturday night? Head to this laid-back sports bar down south for $1 well drinks and $2 house wine from 9pm to 1am. (12721 S Dixie Hwy)

Sunday

ROK:BRGR

Bottomless brunch is just $5 for ladies from 10am to 3pm. (5800 SW 73rd St, South Miami)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.