A restaurant devoted entirely to hummus is coming to Wynwood

On a scale of one to "I'd dive headfirst into a swimming pool full of it"—how severe of a hummus lover are you? If you're on the latter end of the spectrum—someone who would drink it out of a straw while using it as shampoo—the new Wynwood hummusiya, Dizengoff (250 NW 24th St, 305-573-9292), is going to be your favorite new spot.

The restaurant will open on July 25, directly next door to its sister concept, Federal Donuts. Like its doughnut counterpart, Dizengoff first opened in Philly back in 2014, its name stemming from a popular street in Tel Aviv.

Dizengoff's menu obviously centers around its hummus, which is topped with a slew of garnishes like corn masabacha ($12), lamb merguez ($13) and served with fresh pita. On Sundays, the restaurant plans to serve the North African brunch staple known as shakshuka, a delicious plate of eggs baked in tomato and pepper stew. Israeli wine will be served along with craft beer and frozen lemonnana, an Israeli take on lemonade. And the best part? Once you're done eating, dessert is only a few steps away.

