AAA is offering free towing to everyone this Fourth of July weekend

We can't say it enough: don't drink and drive. It's stupid and dangerous and yet still happens every week, especially during big holiday weekends—like the one we have coming up.

And AAA agrees with us. This weekend, the towing and car service company is partnering with Budweiser to provide free towing to the entire state of Florida.

Here's how it works: if you or someone you're with happens to be too intoxicated to drive home, simply call 855-286-9246, let them know your location and a AAA truck will come get you. All rides are confidential and AAA will drop both you and your car off anywhere you'd like as long as it's within 10 miles. Severe weather may affect availability.

The service will be available to both AAA members and non-members starting Friday, June 30, and will run until 6am Wednesday, July 5.

So take advantage if you must. But, really—with the convenience of Uber and Lyft in this city—you should probably just leave the car at home.

