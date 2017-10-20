Andrea Lorena, AKA fujifilmgirl, shows Miami what its missing

Andrea Lorena received her first camera when she was fifteen and, pretty quickly, she discovered an ability to capture moments at their most alluring. She hasn’t looked back since and today Lorena is one of Miami’s most prolific photogs, operating under the handle fujifilmgirl, uploading moments to Instagram that will make you shrivel with FOMO.

She started out her career by getting shots of friends at school and snapping random things around her neighborhood. After working as a photo lab tech and studying fine art at Miami International University of Art & Design, she took the leap of faith into a freelance career specializing in culinary and event photography.

She’s usually present, camera in hand, at some of Miami’s biggest events: the recent grand opening of Giralda Plaza, both Chris Martin and Shakria’s surprise shows at the Wynwood Yard. Lorena also snaps drool-worthy pics of some of Miami’s hottest new restaurants as well as underground gems that should be on your radar.

Although she has family all over the world, she has kept her business here in Miami. She’s available to shoot anything you want to be captured—from events to concerts to pets to graduation ceremonies. Thriving through her first year as a small business owner, she has found a loving community here in the city and looks forward to capturing its future. You can reach out to Lorena at fujifilmgirl@gmail.com and see some of her work for yourself at fujifilmgirl.com. Next time you need a photographer, hit her up and don’t forget to mention “Support Local” for a free 30 minute session. with purchase.

