Comcast opens over 100,000 free WiFi hotspots across Florida

In an effort to keep people connected as long as possible into Hurricane Irma, Comcast has made available over 137,000 WiFi hotspots around Florida.

There are thousands in Miami and South Florida. Just type in your address on the map at xfinity.com/wifi and find the ones closest to you. Obviously, these may not—and probably won't— work throughout Hurricane Irma, but if you’re having trouble getting online before the storm, or even after, these hotspots could be worth a shot.

Once you are in range of one of the many hotspots, connect to the “xfinitywifi” network and then open your browser. If you are a customer, sign in with your normal username and password. Non-customers should go to the “not an Xfinity Internet Customer” tab and get started that way. You will be able to renew your free session every two hours until September 15.

