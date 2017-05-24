Danish juice studs Joe & The Juice open first Miami location

After finding booming success in its native Denmark, Joe & The Juice has expanded on a global scale with over 180 locations. And just this month, the ultra hip juice gurus opened up the chain's very first Florida location right here in Miami Beach.

The new Joe & The Juice takes up a corner of the Hyatt Centric building on Collins Ave., just a block away from Lincoln Road. The cafe is sticking to what it's known for: juice. There are 18 colorful juice options on the menu, broken up into two different categories—"morning" and "lunch." A 12-ounce cup costs $6.85 and a 16-ounce is $7.90.

Joe also does sandwiches: avocado, tuna, turkey, and more options—all below $10. The atmosphere in the shop is lively, with loud music and an overall culture of youth. At times it can feel more Silicon Valley start-up than cafe. Most of the Joe & The Juice staff are international and live in the company's Miami "Joe House," which, surprisingly is not already a reality show on Bravo. They're even encouraged to vacation to other Joe Houses across the world to pursue passions and go to school and, man, how is this not a reality show already?

Anyway, Joe & The Juice is open daily from 8am–9pm. Stop by for a quick vitamin boost or snap a pic at the in-house photo booth.