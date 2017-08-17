Dashboard Confessional is playing a free show at the Fillmore Miami Beach

Billboard and Ford have recently partnered together for the Front Row concert series, and you should care about this information for a couple reasons. To start, these concerts are free. Also, the next one is coming right here to Miami Beach.

On August 29, the Front Row concert series stops by the Fillmore Miami Beach with emo rock icons Dashboard Confessional and L.A.’s Mowgli’s. And your ticket, if you act fast, will be gloriously free. Here’s how to grab a seat. Just head over to Billboard.com/FordFrontRow, scroll down to the Miami concert link and follow the RSVP instructions. Attendees must be 21 and older.

And while you’re at the website, you might as well enter to win Ford’s flyaway contest, which includes roundtrip airfare, accommodations and a chance to win a brand new Ford. It’ll probably be the most productive thing you’ve done online all day, assuming that you, like the rest of us, have just been Instagram stalking and cat video watching.

