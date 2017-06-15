Direct flights from Miami to Dublin are coming soon

Aer Lingus, the national airline of Ireland and overall funny thing to say, will launch a direct route from Miami to Dublin starting September 1, 2017.

It will be the Magic City's first direct route to Ireland, two destinations that share about as much in common as Guinness and mojitos. Right now, a roundtrip flight departing on September 15 and returning on September 22 costs $595.52, not including fees.

So while all your friends are still booking trips to Iceland and other trendy destinations—throw your Instagram followers a curveball and go hang out with sheep while eating haggis. Also, the route works both ways, so expect to see an increase in Irish folk ambling around Miami asking where to get the best "fookin' Cubano." If you see them, be kind and offer sunscreen.

