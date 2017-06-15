  • Blog
Direct flights from Miami to Dublin are coming soon

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Thursday June 15 2017, 12:31pm

Aer Lingus, the national airline of Ireland and overall funny thing to say, will launch a direct route from Miami to Dublin starting September 1, 2017.

It will be the Magic City's first direct route to Ireland, two destinations that share about as much in common as Guinness and mojitos. Right now, a roundtrip flight departing on September 15 and returning on September 22 costs $595.52, not including fees. 

So while all your friends are still booking trips to Iceland and other trendy destinations—throw your Instagram followers a curveball and go hang out with sheep while eating haggis. Also, the route works both ways, so expect to see an increase in Irish folk ambling around Miami asking where to get the best "fookin' Cubano." If you see them, be kind and offer sunscreen. 

Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 34 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

