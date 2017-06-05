El Patio launches weekly vinyl market/movie night

Wynwood's always-popping El Patio has started a new weekly tradition: Vinyl Market Tuesdays. Every Tuesday, starting at 5pm, patrons will be able to buy and sell vinyl in Patio's outdoor pop-up market.

The vinyl market's resident DJ, Mutis, will spend the day spinning an eclectic mix of classic and modern albums. And as the sun sets, classic films will be projected onto Patio's wall, which guests can enjoy while munching on free popcorn.

It's a decidedly more chill atmosphere than some of Patio's more wild nights—like Sancocho Sundays. Still, El Patio's wonderful happy hour will be in full effect from 5pm–9pm, during which you can snag $5 cocktails and buckets of five beers for only $5.

So whether you need to clean out your closet, add to your collection or just, like, really need a drink, stop by Vinyl Market this Tuesday and check things out—rain or shine.

