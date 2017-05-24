Española Way is finally reopening after months of construction

After $2.5 million dollars and just about a year of construction, Española Way will finally reopen on Tuesday, June 6, with a proper block party.

The ambitious restoration project completely replaced the street's existing pavement and sidewalk, transforming Española Way into a true pedestrian-only strip. Finishing touches are still being added to the classic Spanish street, which has always charmed both locals and tourists alike—functioning as a sort of elegant Mediterranean uncle to Lincoln Road. On June 6, folks will get to see the finished product for the first time. To celebrate, Española Way will host a free block party open to the public.

After Mayor Philip Levine cuts the ribbon at 5:30pm, Tony Succar will hop on stage to perform live. DJ Irie will be in attendance as well, and if you RSVP here by June 2, you'll be eligible for a free drink.

Though businesses on Española Way—which runs between 14th and 16th street on Miami Beach and extends from Washington Avenue to Drexel Avenue—have remained open throughout the restoration project, the construction has been a headache for both locals and tourists. Especially this tourist, who claims in her one-star review of Española Way, entitled "Under Construction," that she witnessed two people fall on the defunct sidewalk and "one ended up with broken arm."

Ouch. But hopefully that arm has healed and is now ready to collect its complimentary cocktail. Because, in just over a week, it'll all be behind us!

Until we go through the same thing with Lincoln Road next year. Oh, god.