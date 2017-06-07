Faena Forum launches a free monthly skating party this Sunday

Think you're too old for the roller rink? Not if it feels more like art appreciation because what you're skating on is actually a psychedelic masterpiece by Brazilian duo assume vivid astro focus.

This Sunday, the Faena Forum is opening up its 43,000-square-foot space for a free roller-skating party dubbed the Sunday Sessions. The event, happening from noon–10pm, will be the first in a series of free skate parties the Faena Forum plans to throw on the first weekend of every month.

Like most things the Faena does, Sunday Sessions will be a tad more extravagant than your average roller rink: there will be gourmet snacks, drinks and free skate rentals, among other things. This weekend's inaugural party also features music by Miami DJ duo Paperwater.

So strap on those skates! Or, just chill and watch people eat it.

