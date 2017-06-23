Five Miami-based swimwear designers sound off on what's hot for summer

Want to slay on the beach? That was a rhetorical question, obviously. With bikini season in full swing, we dive into the minds of five South Florida swimwear designers for their thoughts on de rigueur details, fabrics and fit.

Kelsey Duffy of Versakini

How does your line stand apart from the masses? “My bikinis are not only reversible, but they can disconnect and are interchangeable with others in the collection.”

Impart some wisdom on those of us in the market for new ’kini: “Comfort and confidence is key. Bright colors and vibrant Instagrammable prints are on-trend, too.”

Erin Thomas of Toxic Sadie

Quick! Name three huge summer swim trends:

“Cutouts, sexy one pieces and lots of straps.”

You moved to Miami from Omaha. How has that transition helped your vision?

“Apart from the constant inspiration of living in such a vibrant paradise, I am able to tap into the amazing manufacturing facilities here in South Florida, and I am proud to say my suits are made in Miami!”

Danielle Pinder of brie

What are the hottest summer swim trends?

“Floral, animal, striped and geometric prints in muted colors.”

From a designer’s perspective, what is the most figure-flattering silhouette?

“A sporty bralette-style top and a minimalistic bottom with cheeky coverage, which offers extra lift for bums that need it.”

What do you think is the standout color right now?

“A lot of earth tones such as bronze, gold and metallic nudes. We’re getting back to basics. There was

an overflow of prints in the industry in past seasons, and [now] we’re reconnecting with Mother Earth and utilizing more natural colors.”

Bianca Coletti of Bianca Coletti

What swimwear aesthetics are making waves this summer?

“We are continuing to see a high-thigh ’90s one-piece look, which is super complimentary.”

When swimsuit shopping, what is the most important thing to keep in mind?

“It’s all about the fit. At first you might be attracted to a print or style, but it must fit perfecto for you to feel confident and sexy.”

What is the biggest swimwear fashion faux pas?

“Never wear a size too small.”

How does one take their look from the beach to the streets?

“Pair your suit with a long silk dress, nice sandals and cool sunglasses.”

Mauricio Esquenazi of Peixoto

Which looks are experiencing a fashion moment?

“There are a lot of fun ones happening right now. We will continue to see the off-the-shoulder trend, ruffles and designers playing around with different textures. It looks like fringe will be making another comeback—no surprise there!”

When in doubt, wear a…

“One-piece swimsuit that is cut high on the leg and has a semi-plunging neckline, exposing only the right amount of skin while accentuating your natural curves.”

What should both men and women keep in mind in the dressing room?

“It’s about how you feel wearing that swimsuit. How you feel will translate into how you look.”

