Four Miami hotels with incredible luxury residences

Did your last hotel stay rouse your inner Eloise? If so, consider one of Miami’s luxury hotel residences for your next big move. You won’t get plush robes (those are still reserved for actual guests), but perks like valet parking and dog walking are available. The downside of living life on vacation? It’ll cost you—a lot. The average price of a one-bedroom apartment in a hotel residence is considerably higher than a comparable unit elsewhere (in Brickell the difference can be as much as $500,000). But if you have the Benjamins, it might be time to check into these lavish digs for good.

EAST, Miami

Hong Kong–based Swire Hotels’ first U.S. property is part of Brickell City Centre’s mixed-use complex. At EAST, Miami, tenants have guest perks without the commitment of ownership: The 352-room hotel boasts an inventory of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences available to lease—ranging from one month to one year. Homes exude Zen-like minimalism with floor-to-ceiling windows, full kitchens and ample living space.

Tenant perk: Complimentary valet and housekeeping services, plus private elevators to access the residential floors. (788 Brickell Plaza; 305-712-7000, east-miami.com)

The Residences at Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Flamboyant hotelier Alan Faena’s namesake hotel is as opulent as they come: Damien Hirst and Jeff Koons sculptures, gourmet restaurants and a Vegas-style show are all found on-site. While the six-block Faena District is home to its own condominium tower, the hotel is also crowned with 12 one-of-a-kind furnished penthouse residences featuring plush red velvet decor (drapes, walls, couches), turquoise-tiled bathrooms and artful rugs by filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and his wife, award-winning costume designer Catherine Martin.

Tenant perk: Need to make dinner reservations or bring up your groceries? Enlist the residents’ concierge and butler to help. For convenience, tenants have access to a private entrance just off the hotel’s porte cochere. (3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-534-8800, faena.com)

SLS Brickell

The mainland’s first SLS hotel is also the brand’s first residence tower in the city. It opened late 2016 with much fanfare thanks to, in part, several big names: Jorge Pérez developed it, Philippe Starck designed it and James Beard Award winners José Andrés and Michael Schwartz both have restaurants on the property. The 55-story glass tower by Arquitectonica boasts 450 residences with large windows, porcelain floors and fully furnished walk-in closets.

Tenant perk: In addition to the spacious ninth-floor pool deck, condo owners have exclusive access to the 34th-floor rooftop penthouse pool and event space. (1300 S Miami Ave; 305-239-1300, slshotels.com/brickell)

The Residences at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

Two of the St. Regis’s three 27-story glass towers—which sit on nine acres of oceanfront real estate directly across from Bal Harbour Shops—are condo residences. The Art Deco–inspired units epitomize modern luxury with panoramic windows and expansive terraces. The property is also fresh off a $35 million renovation that introduced a larger lobby and three restaurants for guests and residents.

Tenant perk: A full staff tends exclusively to residents. There’s a personal concierge, a nanny service, daily pet walking and a personal shopper. (9703 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300, stregisbalharbour.com/residences)

