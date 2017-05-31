  • Blog
Frost Science launches monthly after-hours party with live music and booze

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Wednesday May 31 2017, 9:31am

Photograph: World Red Eye
Photograph: World Red Eye

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and its myriad kid-friendly exhibits, has been one of the most buzzworthy places in Miami since its highly anticipated opening back in May. And this month, the museum is adding another layer to its programming—and it includes alcohol.

Frost Science just announced a new monthly party series called LATE. Similar to PAMM's successful Third Thursday, the monthly event features extended viewing hours, live music and cocktails. The inaugural session welcomes Miami's own 

Brika and fellow South Floridian John K. to perform.

But LATE offers more than just a pretty place to drink; interactive installations, panels and lectures by scientific experts will be part of the programming. Guests at this month's party have the opportunity to peer deep into the human eye and explore sight with the help of artist and associate professor of clinical ophthalmology at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Alia Pialtos.

The first installment takes place on June 14, from 6:30pm–9:30pm. Tickets are just $8 but space is limited, which means you should probably buy them, like, five minutes ago.

Staff writer
By Ryan Pfeffer 15 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

