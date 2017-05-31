Frost Science launches monthly after-hours party with live music and booze

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and its myriad kid-friendly exhibits, has been one of the most buzzworthy places in Miami since its highly anticipated opening back in May. And this month, the museum is adding another layer to its programming—and it includes alcohol.

Frost Science just announced a new monthly party series called LATE. Similar to PAMM's successful Third Thursday, the monthly event features extended viewing hours, live music and cocktails. The inaugural session welcomes Miami's own

Brika and fellow South Floridian John K. to perform.

But LATE offers more than just a pretty place to drink; interactive installations, panels and lectures by scientific experts will be part of the programming. Guests at this month's party have the opportunity to peer deep into the human eye and explore sight with the help of artist and associate professor of clinical ophthalmology at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Alia Pialtos.

The first installment takes place on June 14, from 6:30pm–9:30pm. Tickets are just $8 but space is limited, which means you should probably buy them, like, five minutes ago.

