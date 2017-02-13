Get ready for a culinary surprise at the Miami International Boat Show

For years, the Miami International Boat Show has billed itself as the local event with something for everyone—“whether you’re a boat buyer or a dreamer,” says show manager Ben Wold. The 76th installment, which takes place at Miami Marine Stadium for the second year in a row, is adding a new type of guest to the list: gastronome.

Unlike years past, the 2017 affair includes an enhanced food and beverage program, giving those who aren’t in the market for a multimillion-dollar water cruiser a tasty alternative to the usual nautical activities. The Taste of Miami Boat Show, a weekend-long, festival-wide culinary program, features more than 150 different dining options—ranging from high-priced, chef-driven fare to casual, homestyle grub—across food trucks, kiosks and carts.

First-year partners Great Performances (caterer to the Miami Open and New York City Wine & Food Festival) are tasked with ensuring that guests are never too far from a quick bite. The team will set up a variety of stations serving burgers, sandwiches and American fare in and around the show’s main food hall, the Center Courtyard. Local restaurants will also have a presence in the showcase with boat-show–inspired dishes. Participants include the likes of Sushi Maki, which will debut a Surfside Rose Roll, and HipPOPs, which will dole out the Chocolate Overboard dessert.

Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy, Key Biscayne (954-441-3220). Feb 16–20 10am–6pm; $25–$100.

