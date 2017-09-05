Here are all the Miami evacuation centers for Hurricane Irma

Miami-Dade's evacuation centers are not the ideal option, but they are absolutely a better choice than staying put if you find yourself under an order of evacuation. The city itself recommends you seek shelter with a friend or family outside the evacuation zone if possible, and warns that not all shelters are guaranteed to be open or accept pets. To monitor the status of the shelters below, dial 311 (TDD 305-468-5402). And find out here if you live in an evacuation zone.

Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior, 1410 NE 215th Street

Highland Oaks Middle, 2375 NE 203rd Street

North Miami Beach Senior, 1247 NE 167th Street

North Miami Senior, 13110 NE 8th Avenue

Miami Central Senior, 1781 NW 95th Street

Miami Carol City Senior, 3301 Miami Gardens Drive

Lawton Chiles Middle, 8190 NW 197th Street

Country Club Middle, 18305 NW 75th Place

Barbara Goleman Senior, 14100 NW 89th Avenue

Hialeah Gardens Senior, 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd.

Booker T. Washington Senior, 1200 NW 6th Avenue

Charles Drew Middle, 1801 NW 60th Street

Ronald Reagan Senior, 8600 NW 107th Avenue

Miami Coral Park Senior, 8865 SW 16th Street

W.R. Thomas Middle, 13001 SW 26th Street

South Miami Senior, 6856 SW 53rd Street

Terra Environmental Senior, 11005 SW 84th Street

Felix Varela Senior, 15255 SW 96th Street

Robert Morgan Senior, 18180 SW 122nd Avenue

South Dade Senior, 28401 SW 167th Avenue

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.