Here’s how to find out if you are being evacuated for Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma continues to eye South Florida, the city will waste no time evacuating residents in high-risk areas. You can easily find out which flood zone you are in by visiting Miami-Dade County’s digital evacuation zone map and typing in your address. There are five total evacuation zones in Miami, running on a scale from A to E—with A being the most urgent and high-risk.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said yesterday via Twitter that it is possible evacuations for zones A and B could begin as early as today.

We may be asking residents in zones A & B to begin evacuating as early as tomorrow. Find out in which zone you live: https://t.co/0rAkQnLBPw — Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) September 5, 2017

Staying up to date on evacuation notices is paramount for anyone living within the zones. To hear the news the quickest, you should keep an eye out on Mayor Gimenez’s official Twitter and Facebook pages. The Mayor has also urged Miamians to follow along on the Facebook and Twitter pages of other County groups posted below. You can rely on the information from the following pages to be quick and accurate. Random social media posts from friends of friends? Not so much.



Miami-Dade Fire Rescue: Facebook and Twitter.

Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management: Facebook and Twitter.

Miami-Dade Police Department: Facebook and Twitter.

Miami-Dade County Government: Facebook and Twitter.

