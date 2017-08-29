  • Blog
Hillary Clinton brings her book tour to South Florida this fall

By Ryan P Posted: Tuesday August 29 2017, 3:47pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Just in case you find yourself craving more politics in your life these days, Hillary Clinton is bringing her book tour to Fort Lauderdale on October 3. Tickets for the appearance, which is promoting Clinton’s new memoir What Happened, are currently going for $50–$165 via ticketmaster.com. Opt for a $350 VIP ticket if you want a signed book and photo op with the former First Lady.

The tour will come to Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center for the Performing Arts and a brief excerpt from What Happened thats posted on hillaryclintonbooktour.com promises a Clinton in rare form: “In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now, I’m letting my guard down.” 

Whos ready for an uncensored Hillary?  

