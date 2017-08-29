Hillary Clinton brings her book tour to South Florida this fall

Just in case you find yourself craving more politics in your life these days, Hillary Clinton is bringing her book tour to Fort Lauderdale on October 3. Tickets for the appearance, which is promoting Clinton’s new memoir What Happened, are currently going for $50–$165 via ticketmaster.com. Opt for a $350 VIP ticket if you want a signed book and photo op with the former First Lady.

The tour will come to Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center for the Performing Arts and a brief excerpt from What Happened that’s posted on hillaryclintonbooktour.com promises a Clinton in rare form: “In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now, I’m letting my guard down.”

Who’s ready for an uncensored Hillary?

