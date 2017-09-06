JetBlue won’t charge more than $99 for a direct flight out of Florida

As reports of airlines charging insane prices for those looking to flee South Florida circulate, JetBlue announced today that it is capping its prices at $99 for direct flights out of several Florida cities. JetBlue flies out of Daytona Beach (DAB), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), West Palm Beach (PBI), Fort Myers (RSW), Sarasota (SRQ), Tampa (TPA) and Orlando (MCO). Tickets can be purchased via jetblue.com.

The deals are sure to get sucked up quick but at the time of this article, weekend flights from Fort Lauderdale to New York City were available for $99 as well as from Orlando to Boston, leaving as soon as tomorrow morning. JetBlue also won’t charge more than $159 for connecting flights out of Florida. The price is including government taxes but not additional fees.

South Florida airports will operate until winds reach a sustained speed of 45mph, but there is a chance we will start to see closures as early as Saturday. This is your shot to—at best—avoid a very nasty storm and—at worst—book a cheap weekend getaway.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.