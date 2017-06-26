Katz’s Delicatessen is making its way to Miami for a delicious collaboration

New York City's Katz's Delicatessen has become one of the most famous deli's in America thanks largely to one thing: its pastrami.

And now the iconic NYC eatery is taking its beloved meat on the road, giving some of the country's best chefs the opportunity to each put their own spin on the famous meat. The special promotion, called ”Pass the Pastrami,” is coming to Miami on July 10.

Our very own Michael Schwartz—the mastermind behind Michael's Genuine, Fi'lia and Harry's Pizzeria—will be handed the honors and, from the sound of it, he won't disappoint.

During his turn with the pastrami, Schwartz is creating a special pastrami pizza, available only at the Coconut Grove location of Harry's Pizzeria. The limited-edition pie will be on the menu for just six short days, July 10–16. In addition to the main ingredient, the pastrami pizza will feature a rye crust, kraut, mustard sauce and gruyere. Though, honestly, he had us at pizza.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.