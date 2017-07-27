Knaus Berry Farm is now a piece of American history

Knaus Berry Farm is certainly no secret to most South Floridians. Many of us will do things we're not particularly proud of to get our hands on one of the farm's iconic cinnamon buns, which, as everyone knows, are made from scratch by a team of baking angels sent from the most delicious part of heaven. But now Knaus Berry is getting some much deserved national recognition as the newest addition to the National Culinary Heritage Register (let's call them NCHR).

The mission of the NCHR, a branch of the National Food and Beverage Foundation, is to catalog culinary institutions throughout the country. All inductees must be at least 50 years old and must "have contributed significantly to the development of American foodways."

Knaus Berry Farm checks off those two requirements and then some.

Sadly, you will have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on the historic cinnamon buns, milkshakes, fresh strawberries and other treats. The farm, as it does each year, is currently closed for the summer but will reopen on October 31 with lines out the door.

