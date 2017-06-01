  • Blog
Lauryn Hill, Nas and Hannibal Buress announce Miami show

By Ryan Pfeffer Posted: Thursday June 1 2017, 11:47am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Greg Chow

Yesterday, Lauryn Hill announced an upcoming North American tour with Nas, comedian Hannibal Buress and reggae artist Chronixx. A bit of a strange combination? Perhaps. But we're more than down to see what this show ends up looking like.

And, luckily, Miami will have a chance to do just that. Because despite the fact that Ms. Hill was just in Miami last April for Kaya Fest, and last December for two shows at the Fillmore—she's coming back to Bayfront Park September 22 for this tour. 

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, June 2, via livenation.com. Though some dates on the tour will come without Buress or Chronixx, Miami is getting the full lineup. We're already salivating over a live rendition of "If I Ruled the World." 

