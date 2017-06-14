Lincoln Road is throwing a huge free concert next week

If you—like most of the rational world—enjoy music, then next Wednesday should be marked down on your calendar. Because June 21 is Make Music Day, an international celebration of all things—you guessed —music. Started in France in 1982, the holiday has since expanded to over 750 cities, one of them being Miami.

To honor the occasion, Lincoln Road is going all out with five hours of live, free and local music.

Two stages will be set up along Lincoln, one at Euclid Oval and the other at the 1100 block. There will also be a string of buskers performing along Lincoln Road to entertain you on your walk between stages.

The musical acts will be made up almost entirely of local Miami bands. The State Of, Denudes, Peyote Coyote, Edan Archer, Uncle Scotchy and more will take the stage in 30 minute bursts for a concert that will see everything from rock to psychedelic to blues and folk.

The music will start at 5pm and end at 10:30pm. The event is free and open to the public as well, so there's no excuse not to come out and show some love for your neighborhood bands.

