LIV is closing this summer—but it's for a good reason

LIV will be going away for a bit, but the star-studded megaclub promises that its brief hiatus will be well worth the wait.

On July 2, Kevin Hart will host the last party LIV throws before it closes for a $10 million summer renovation that will give the South Beach club a new look, plus some brand new, state-of-the-art nightlife technology. The design firm ICRAVE will be running point on the restoration with help from SJ Lighting, the production gurus behind some of the biggest music festivals in the world, including our very own Ultra.

An exact reopening date has yet to be announced, but reps for LIV say things will be ready to go by fall 2017.

There is a lot of work to be done until then. LIV's list of planned technological upgrades is hefty. The new-and-improved club will include more than 400 digitally controlled LED panels, new banquettes and flooring, updated bars, something called ”Hollywood squares” and wall coverings. LIV will also begin to curate work from Miami street artists.

Oh, and the club is installing a ”robotically controlled lighting chandelier” in its rooftop dome. Don't ask us to explain what the hell it'll do. But, you have to admit, it sounds pretty damn cool.

