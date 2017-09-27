Lost Weekend is celebrating its 21st anniversary this weekend—and there's going to be an open bar

Miami time moves notoriously slow, which makes Lost Weekend’s upcoming 21-year milestone all the more impressive. The Miami Beach pub—which fits somewhere between a dive bar and a sports bar—will be celebrating its over two decades in business this Saturday.

The festivities start at 4pm and go till the bar’s 5am closing time. The shindig will be hosted by Miami drag icon Shelley Novak and feature an open bar from 8–10pm. There will be live music throughout the day courtesy of local favorites like the Grey 8s, Analog, Telekenetic Walrus and more.

And, even though you shouldn't really need any more reason to check it out this weekend, here's one final push if you're still on the fence: there'll be no cover. See ya Saturday.

