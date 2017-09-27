  • Blog
  • Nightlife
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Lost Weekend is celebrating its 21st anniversary this weekend—and there's going to be an open bar

By Ryan P Posted: Wednesday September 27 2017, 12:43pm

Lost Weekend is celebrating its 21st anniversary this weekend—and there's going to be an open bar
Photograph: Courtesy Lost Weekend

Miami time moves notoriously slow, which makes Lost Weekend’s upcoming 21-year milestone all the more impressive. The Miami Beach pub—which fits somewhere between a dive bar and a sports bar—will be celebrating its over two decades in business this Saturday.

The festivities start at 4pm and go till the bar’s 5am closing time. The shindig will be hosted by Miami drag icon Shelley Novak and feature an open bar from 8–10pm. There will be live music throughout the day courtesy of local favorites like the Grey 8s, Analog, Telekenetic Walrus and more.

And, even though you shouldn't really need any more reason to check it out this weekend, here's one final push if you're still on the fence: there'll be no cover. See ya Saturday. 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ryan P 120 Posts

Ryan Pfeffer is the associate editor at Time Out Miami, where he covers culture, music and anything else that interests him. Follow him on Twitter at @Ryan_Pfefferoni

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest