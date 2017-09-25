Meeting the local artist responsible for these adorable maps of Miami

Lauren Quesada has been painting and drawing for as long as she can remember. But it wasn’t until last year that she made the leap to pursue a career as an artist. Drawing inspiration from the city’s culture and bright colors for her illustrations, the Miami-bred artist has kept her business local. Growing with her “muse” has had its share of challenges, but the camaraderie among other Miami-based entrepreneurs and the local maker scene has been nothing short of encouraging.

Between collaborations and bringing culture to life through her illustrations, she has taken a deep dive into the local creative scene. Her bright and inspired watercolor, ink and gouache creations range from Cuban coffee cafeteras and palm trees to geometric maps of Miami. Once you’ve amassed one of each in Quesada’s collection, it’s time to commission her for a custom creation. Yeah, she makes one-of-a-kind art works, too.

Pick up one of Quesada’s stunning pieces for yourself on Etsy, and mention “SupportLocal” when purchasing to receive a free small watercolor painting with your order.

