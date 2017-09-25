  • Blog
Meeting the local artist responsible for these adorable maps of Miami

By Janel Allen Posted: Monday September 25 2017, 12:13pm

Lauren Quesada has been painting and drawing for as long as she can remember. But it wasn’t until last year that she made the leap to pursue a career as an artist. Drawing inspiration from the city’s culture and bright colors for her illustrations, the Miami-bred artist has kept her business local. Growing with her “muse” has had its share of challenges, but the camaraderie among other Miami-based entrepreneurs and the local maker scene has been nothing short of encouraging.

Between collaborations and bringing culture to life through her illustrations, she has taken a deep dive into the local creative scene. Her bright and inspired watercolor, ink and gouache creations range from Cuban coffee cafeteras and palm trees to geometric maps of Miami. Once you’ve amassed one of each in Quesada’s collection, it’s time to commission her for a custom creation. Yeah, she makes one-of-a-kind art works, too.

Pick up one of Quesada’s stunning pieces for yourself on Etsy, and mention “SupportLocal” when purchasing to receive a free small watercolor painting with your order.

  

Guest blogger
By Janel Allen

Janel is Chief Social Alchemist and Community Manager at Prism Creative Group/Support Local FL. A Miami native with a colorful Jamaican background, she has a passion for people, pop culture and dance parties. 

Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email

