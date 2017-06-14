Miami-Dade's Styrofoam ban will go into effect next month

Miami-Dade County's ban on polystyrene products—more commonly known as the Styrofoam ban—will go into effect just in time for one of the city's biggest holidays: Independence Day.

The resolution, which was approved by Miami-Dade’s Board of County Commissioners last year, specifically targets the city's public parks and beaches. Starting July 1, anyone in a Miami-Dade public park or beach toting a Styrofoam cup, cooler, plate or any other product sporting a plastic resin code #6 could be punished by a fine.

The new resolution was applauded by environmentalists when it initially passed. According to Miami-Dade County, polystyrene products are America's fifth largest creator of hazardous waste and pose "major issues to our land and water."

The city of Miami Beach has already made it illegal for restaurants and stores to use and sell Styrofoam products. And the product is outlawed on the city's beaches as well.

So when you're planning those 4th of July barbecues, remember to ditch the Styrofoam. Mother Earth will thank you.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.