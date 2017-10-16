Moonlighter is a coworking space for the modern Miami creative

The coworking space is hardly an anomaly in Miami anymore. Freelancers, start-ups and many young professionals enjoy the freedom that comes with a rentable workspace. And most are similar enough: free coffee, a kitchen, common area, etc. But Wynwood's Moonlighter is a bit of a hybrid, and doesn't quite feel like a traditional coworking space. Serving as more of a venue for creative collaboration and community-building, Moonlighter attempts to lure Miami's creative community of makers and builders by offering an array of unique tools in its “Fab Lab.” Members (membership ranges from $35–$150 per month) have access to 3D printing, laser cutting, power tools, sewing machines, vinyl cutting tools and more.

And if all that is sounding very intimidating to you, then you might be interested to know about Moonlighter's STEAM education program, which offers after-school camps and field trips for kids as well as design workshops and courses for adults and teens.

Non-members are encouraged to come by and check things out. You can say hi to cofounders Tom Pupo and Daisy Nodal, connect with professionals to discuss commissioning work, learn how to make something yourself or browse Moonlighter's market, which holds a selection of goods and designs created by Moonlighter's own workers. And don’t forget, while you’re there, mention “Support Local” for a free chance to design and laser cut your own custom keychain or necklace.

